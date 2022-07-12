Appeals court rules on golf course redevelopment dispute brought by HOA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Development seems to be everywhere in Southeastern North Carolina and as land becomes scarce, some developers have turned to taking over golf course fairways, and turning them into driveways. That’s what happened with the Masonboro Country Club’s golf course located within The Cape subdivision.

Property owners and the neighborhood’s homeowners association were dismayed when they found out the course was shutting down following damages caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018 so they filed a lawsuit against the property owner of the course. That lawsuit went all the way to the North Carolina Court of Appeals, and judges have ruled, at least in part, in favor of the HOA.

The court ruling says a judge in New Hanover County was wrong for granting summary judgement for the owner of the golf course who claimed they had an express easement to use the streets in the neighborhood, and sent the decision back to the court for reversal.

Hurricane Florence brought devastation to the Cape Fear region and billions of dollars worth of damages to the state, but for homeowners at The Cape, a subdivision in the southern part of New Hanover County, the storm caused not only physical damage but HOA President Bill Conley said, caused a fracture in the community.

“We lost the sense of the community because all the amenities left when the golf course closed. The pool had already been torn out the clubhouse had already been torn down, all to be restored, and that was never done,” he said.

They soon found out plans to redevelop the land were in the works, and naturally they had concerns.

Neighbors wanted a say in what would be built, and how it would impact the neighborhood as a whole, as well as the developers claims that they had easements that would allow unfettered use of neighborhood streets without having to maintain them.

“Our concern wasn’t compensation for the roads. Ours is what they were going to build how they were going to build it, and how that would impact flooding in the neighborhood,” Conley said.

When the lawsuit was filed, the HOA argued developers did not have the right to use neighborhood roads with the easements originally granted when the neighborhood was first built.

“A key issue that has been litigated is that the roads in the cape are owned by the cape HOA and we communicate that we were not willing to give permission under the current circumstances to use our roads unless we reached the agreement, which negotiations went nowhere,” he said.

An attorney for the property owner declined to comment for this story, and there’s no timeline yet as to when the Superior Court will rehear the case.

