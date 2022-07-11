Senior Connect
YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host free car seat safety check event

Car seat
Car seat(Graco)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The YWCA and the Columbus County Partnership for Children are getting together to give parents peace of mind.

The groups are organizing a free car seat safety check Wednesday, July13 at Columbus County Partnership for Children in Whiteville.

Parents can stop by to have their child’s car seat properly installed, as well as learn car seat guidelines, programs available to Columbus County families, and resources for teen moms.

Inspectors will be there from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All those who register and attend will be eligible for a drawing to win a car seat.

For questions or to register, call (910) 520 4819.

