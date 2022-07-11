Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant for communicating threats.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man attempted to evade police by jumping into Greenfield Lake, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say that officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. to serve a warrant. They say 27-year-old Daekwon Pearce, of Rocky Point, ran from officers and was located shortly afterward running near Greenfield Lake. When he went into the thick brush close to the bank of the lake, SABLE was dispatched to assist with the search.

“Pearce then reappeared and attempted to swim across the lake but was not able to make it,” a WPD news release states. “As officers were preparing to enter the lake, the suspect began to drown and called for help. SABLE was able to hover at a low altitude and deployed a life vest for the suspect.

“One of the officers jumped in the lake and safely brought him back to the shore. Pearce was seen by EMS and taken to Novant Health NHRMC.”

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant for communicating threats.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes

Latest News

Filing a missing person report
Falling through the cracks: N.C. missing person reporting law doesn’t require immediate filing into national database
This image shows the logo for Yelp.
Wilmington’s Top 10 placement in nationwide foodie list features multiple local restaurants
Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office holds news conference on fatal wreck
Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office holds news conference on fatal wreck
As one of the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina, leaders in Leland are working to make...
Leland Fire/Rescue to sponsor recruits training at Cape Fear Community College