WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man attempted to evade police by jumping into Greenfield Lake, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials say that officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fall Drive Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. to serve a warrant. They say 27-year-old Daekwon Pearce, of Rocky Point, ran from officers and was located shortly afterward running near Greenfield Lake. When he went into the thick brush close to the bank of the lake, SABLE was dispatched to assist with the search.

“Pearce then reappeared and attempted to swim across the lake but was not able to make it,” a WPD news release states. “As officers were preparing to enter the lake, the suspect began to drown and called for help. SABLE was able to hover at a low altitude and deployed a life vest for the suspect.

“One of the officers jumped in the lake and safely brought him back to the shore. Pearce was seen by EMS and taken to Novant Health NHRMC.”

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant for communicating threats.

