Wilmington’s Top 10 placement in nationwide foodie list features multiple local restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City just added another award to its laundry list of accomplishments over the years.

Yelp recently made a Top 10 Small Town Foodie destinations list, apart of an article “Small Towns, Big Flavor”. This article included the metrics in which Yelp found the top foodie towns. Those being: Population of 250,000 or less, and out-of-towners reviews.

Wilmington, which placed number 7 on the list, finished behind two other North Carolina towns- Asheville and Kill Devil Hills, with Asheville taking the number one spot on the list.

The love for seafood landed Wilmington so high on the list, namely Bridge Tender and Cape Fear Seafood Company. The crab cakes and crab dip pulled in dozens of great reviews and were listed as fan favorites in the article. The excitement from both restaurants focuses on their dishes that made the list, and there is a method behind their popular dip “it’s a little unique. It’s got that horseradish flavor in there. It’s creamy, cheesy, lots of crab meat in there.” says Cape Fear Seafood co-owner Jackie Foust.

Along with pride comes the question of ‘How many more restaurants will join in?’ to the great success of the Wilmington food scene. CEO of Wilmington’s Chamber of Commerce Natalie English says it’s “Hard to get a reservation at some of the best restaurants. And while that’s frustrating to the person trying to make the reservation, that’s really good news for the restaurant owners that we have, and the ones who we know are looking to expand or relocate here.”

Dozens of suitors are lining up to establish their restaurants in Wilmington, says English. The Port City has a food scene on the rise, and the people keep coming back.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.