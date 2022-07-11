Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two intersections of U.S. 74/76 just north of Lake Waccamaw will be upgraded to highway standards as part of a $44 million project.

Per the NCDOT, the highway’s intersection with Chauncey Town Road will become an interchange complete with a bridge and ramps. The Old Lake Road intersection will be converted into an overpass.

As part of the $44 million upgrade, roundabouts will be built on the ramps on Chauncey Town Road, and another roundabout will be built just south at N.C. 214 and Chauncey Town Road to accommodate the increase in traffic generated by the interchange.

Georgia Road will be expanded with wider lanes and shoulders and extended to Old Lake Road. The NCDOT expects construction to begin next month, and the contractor, BMCO Construction Inc., will have until summer of 2025 to complete the project.

