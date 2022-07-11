Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades

Lake Waccamaw
Lake Waccamaw
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two intersections of U.S. 74/76 just north of Lake Waccamaw will be upgraded to highway standards as part of a $44 million project.

Per the NCDOT, the highway’s intersection with Chauncey Town Road will become an interchange complete with a bridge and ramps. The Old Lake Road intersection will be converted into an overpass.

As part of the $44 million upgrade, roundabouts will be built on the ramps on Chauncey Town Road, and another roundabout will be built just south at N.C. 214 and Chauncey Town Road to accommodate the increase in traffic generated by the interchange.

Georgia Road will be expanded with wider lanes and shoulders and extended to Old Lake Road. The NCDOT expects construction to begin next month, and the contractor, BMCO Construction Inc., will have until summer of 2025 to complete the project.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches

Latest News

Students take part in a class as part of the Mt. Calvary Center VIC Academy.
Mt. Calvary Center holds dental clinic, cooking class and COVID-19 education event
LifePoint Church members package meals for hungry children around the world
LifePoint Church helps “Feed the Hunger” pack more than 20,000 meals
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday
After weeks of trying to hold meetings to discuss important leadership issues in Navassa, the...
Navassa celebrates it’s unique history with Homecoming Festival