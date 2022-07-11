Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14, 2022. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches

Latest News

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Russia could be setting its sights on Kharkiv as it ramps up attacks on Ukraine's second...
Kharkiv destruction after Russian attacks
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Lake Waccamaw
Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades