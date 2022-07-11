Novant Health will host nursing job fair in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A job fair for those looking for nursing jobs will take place in Wilmington next week.

Novant Health hopes to fill positions for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Jack Barto Team Fitness Center on 2250 Shipyard Blvd in Wilmington.

Novant Health will host on-site interviews with hiring leaders during the job fair.

Attendees should register ahead of time at NewHanoverInterviewDay.Eventbrite.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.