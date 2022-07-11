Senior Connect
Mt. Calvary Center holds dental clinic, cooking class and COVID-19 education event

Three teenage students and three adults all are gathered around a counter with cutting boards...
Students take part in a class as part of the Mt. Calvary Center VIC Academy.(Mt. Calvary Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development held a dental clinic, a COVID-19 educational event and continued its VIC Academy on Saturday, July 9.

Per a Mt. Calvary Center press release, the center partnered with Baptists on Mission and the Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church to bring a mobile dental clinic and lab to the Bladen Crisis Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees had their teeth cleaned and assessed for free during the event.

“I’ve experienced dental problems for years but I didn’t have insurance or proper finances to address the problem. This clinic allowed my dental needs to be assessed,” said a clinic participant the press release.

Mt. Calvary Center members gather signups for the free mobile dental clinic (not pictured)
Mt. Calvary Center members gather signups for the free mobile dental clinic (not pictured)(Mt. Calvary Center)

The center also held a COVID-19 education event with Campus Community-Partners for Health at their office in Wilmington. Attendees were able to get hand sanitizer, COVID-19 testing kits and other resources for free. Anyone participating also received a lunch from MeMa’s Chick’n’ Ribs.

The Mt. Calvary Center holds a COVID-19 educational event.
The Mt. Calvary Center holds a COVID-19 educational event.(Mt. Calvary Center)

The Vocational, Industrial, and College Preparatory (VIC) Academy continued as well. The program is run by the Mt. Calvary Center to provide lifestyle and career skills for the students. On this Saturday, the students met people from Novant NHRMC EMS to learn about opportunities in the medical field and visited The Seasoned Gourmet and the Cape Fear Food and Wine Club to learn about culinary field opportunities and to make some food.

The VIC Academy provides 12 weeks of training with tuition, transportation, field activities and meals provided for completely free to students. You can learn more about the program and download the application by visiting their website or learn detailed info by calling 910-665-1352.

Students of the VIC Academy take a cooking class.
Students of the VIC Academy take a cooking class.(Mt. Calvary Center)

