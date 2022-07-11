Holden Beach Commissioner Gerald Brown passes away

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Holden Beach Town Commissioner Gerald Brown has passed away after battling health issues for the past several weeks, according to Mayor J. Alan Holden. Holden said Brown passed away in the hospital on Sunday.

Brown was elected as Town Commissioner in November 2019. He served as Mayor Pro Tem after taking office. Holden said he hoped to have additional details on services for Brown in the next couple of days.

According to the mayor, the Board of Commissioners will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Brown’s current term, which ends in December 2023. Holden said he did not know when that selection would take place.

