First Alert Forecast: temperatures begin to rebuild, unsettled at times

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 11, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Courtesy of a cold front passing, temperatures crested below average Sunday and Monday in the middle 80s. However, 90s are likely to make a return to the Cape Fear Region by the middle of the week.

Rainfall across the Cape Fear Region has been highly variable but all beneficial through the first ten days of July. The official tally for Wilmington is 4.43 inches. Your First Alert Forecast features another lengthy menu of solid daily rain odds across the week.

On tropical weather: a low pressure system has a chance to develop along the tail of a cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, between Panama City and Galveston, within the next five days. Regardless of development, this system may serve to enhance rain in that region.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

The Carolinas face no tropical threats now, but please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

