First Alert Forecast: 90s stay away at least one more day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After recording a sizzling high temperature of 92 Saturday, Wilmington crested at a cooler 85 Sunday. Temperatures are likely to stay below 90 once again Monday; 90s may make a return to the Cape Fear Region by the middle of the week.

Rainfall across the Cape Fear Region has been highly variable but all beneficial through the first ten days of July. The official tally for Wilmington is 4.43 inches. Your First Alert Forecast features another lengthy menu of solid daily rain odds across the week.

On tropical weather: a low pressure system has a chance to develop along the tail of a cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, between Panama City and Galveston, within the next five days. Regardless of development, this system may serve to enhance rain in the region.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

The Carolinas face no tropical threats now, but please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.