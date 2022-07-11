Falling through the cracks: Missing person law doesn’t require immediate filing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a family member or loved one going missing, it can be terrifying and the feeling of helplessness can be overwhelming. Each year hundreds of thousands of people are reported missing, and while many of these people are found, there are those who are not. When someone goes missing, people often turn to law enforcement and file a missing person report.

Police typically enter that information into a database and if law enforcement encounter the missing person, they are able to help bring them home.

But in the case of Val D’Auvray, a Wilmington man, police encountered him and ran his name through a database, his family was never notified --- one day later, Val was found dead.

His family has plenty of questions about his death and the events leading up to it the day prior. They question reports ruling his death as accidental, especially since during his interaction with police he says he is in fear for his safety, and was being chased.

But another question is why police didn’t know he was reported as missing after running his name through a computer since his father reported him as missing nearly a week before.

“My name is the same as my son and we both go by Val. Last seen at Hope Recuperative on Wrightsville Ave. He is in the Coastal Horizon Program as an outpatient here in Wilmington however they will not release any information on him because my release expired while he was in the hospital for 6 weeks. Last seen on Saturday 4/2. My contact # is [redacted]. Thank you,” his father, also named Val D’Auvray, wrote to police on April 12, 2022.

Falling through the cracks

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC), is a nationwide database maintained by the FBI where law enforcement agencies of all levels, from federal to local police departments, enter information about crimes, fugitives, missing persons, and more. It’s available to all law enforcement across the country.

It serves an important purpose for law enforcement, and although 2021 saw some of the lowest numbers of missing people reported, the total is still more than half-a-million.

“In 2021, the number of missing person files in the United States decreased when compared to the previous year, with 521,705 cases. This is the lowest number of missing person files in the U.S. since 1990,” according to Statista data pulled from NCIC.

There are no federal laws requiring law enforcement report missing adults to NCIC, however, some states have laws exist that require law enforcement to enter missing person reports into the National Missing Persons File within NCIC --- North Carolina is one of them.

However, a caveat in that law could lead to missing people falling through the cracks or even allow for situations like D’Auvray’s, where even though officers ran his name through a database, there was no record of the missing person report.

That’s because the law allows law enforcement to enter missing person information at any time, however, they are not compelled to do so until one month has passed.

“A law‑enforcement agency shall enter information from a missing person report or about an unidentified person into NamUs in any of the following circumstances: (1) A missing person has been missing for more than 30 days …” the law reads.

And, at the Wilmington Police Department, missing person reports are supposed to be entered into NCIC, according to department policy. In certian cases, WPD requires entery into the system ‘without delay.’

“Missing person(s), Returned Missing person(s), and Unidentified person(s). All juveniles, endangered persons, persons with psychiatric illnesses, or dementia issues shall be entered into NCIC without delay,” according to the policy.

Despite not reporting him as endangered, the report did explain he had been in the hospital for six weeks, and then living at a transitional care facility for those experiencing homelessness after being discharged from a hospital. His father also wrote his son was a patient at Coastal Horizons outpatient program which is an addiction treatment center.

The State of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services provides mental health services for substance use disorder and it is also included in the Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Act of 1985 passed by the state legislature.

However, Wilmington Police Department’s policy does not specifically list substance use disorder as a psychiatric illness, so it’s not clear whether police would be required to enter a missing person who was reported to have this disorder into NCIC immediately.

No indication of missing person report

When officers arrived on the scene at a nursing facility on April 17, 2022, they encountered D’Auvray. Police were called for what appears to be a report of a breaking and entering. Witnesses at the facility say there were two individuals and say D’Auvray was trying to get into the building, however, body camera footage shows he explained he was seeking safety, and said he was being chased by two unknown individuals.

That footage shows police spent about 15 minutes on the scene with him while body cameras were rolling. The interaction between Wilmington Police officers and D’Auvray was polite and police allowed him to explain his situation. They took notes, his identification, and one officer goes to his vehicle where he appears to run his name through a computer.

“I’m going to run him in CJNC,” one officer can be heard saying, then getting into his patrol car and typing in a computer.

The officer also mentions checking NCIC in the body camera footage, and when he runs his name through what he calls ‘CJ’ he does state D’Auvray has a history of drugs and multiple incidents where he interacted with police. However, there’s no mention of a missing person report and the officer along with another officer agree to let him go.

“If he’s clean we’ll tell him that he has to kick rocks and not to come back on the property,” the other officer says.

“Sounds good to me,” the first officer says.

Police then return to where D’Auvray is sitting in front of the nursing facility and tell him he is free to go, and not to come back on the property, if he does, he’ll be arrested for trespassing. D’Auvray tells police he was sorry for involving them and that he understands, but also makes one statement that shows the fear he had for his own safety.

The conversation before D’Auvray was released included some back and forth between police and Val (whose legal name was Joseph).

Officer: “Alright Mr. Joseph, here’s your ID back.”

Val: “Yeah, sorry about all of this.”

Officer: “Nope, you’re alright. So you’re trespassed from here, don’t ever want to see you back out here if you do you’re going to be arrested okay.”

Val: “I understand, honestly I might have to do that if it comes down to it, just so I can get away from them.”

Val’s death has raised questions as to not only local departmental polices, but also, state and federal laws and requirements for missing people.

