Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Drinking alone when younger linked to alcoholism, study says

A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related...
A new study says young people who drink alone have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems in the future.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who drink alone as a young adult appear to have a greater risk of having alcohol-related problems later in life.

According to a study from Carnegie Mellon University, high school seniors who drank without anyone else had a 35% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study, published Monday in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, was based on a 17-year study based on 4,500 participants.

Researchers also say women are more susceptible to alcohol use disorder than men.

Because of the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates of solitary drinking had a documented increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack