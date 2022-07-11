Senior Connect
Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington

Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a water valve from 1910 on North Front Street.(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a water valve from 1910 on North Front Street.

CFPUA posted pictures of the water valve on its Twitter account Monday.

“This valve, in service since President Taft was in office, is taking its well-earned retirement,” the tweet states.

