Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a water valve from 1910 on North Front Street.

CFPUA posted pictures of the water valve on its Twitter account Monday.

“This valve, in service since President Taft was in office, is taking its well-earned retirement,” the tweet states.

History is right under your feet in downtown Wilmington 👣 Crews unearthed this 1910 water valve on North Front Street as part of @CityofWilm‘s ongoing streetscape project. This valve, in service since President Taft was in office, is taking its well-earned retirement! pic.twitter.com/BImTHb8YOh — CFPUA (@CFPUA) July 11, 2022

