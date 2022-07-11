Contract awarded for first phase of Wilmington interchange

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The contract for the first phase of a larger project to help traffic flow in Wilmington has been awarded, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The Drysdale Drive Extension will provide a connection from Eastwood Road and tie into to Military Cutoff Road.

Officials say the the new four-lane road will be divided by a median and will be more than a quarter-mile long.

The project also includes a sidewalk on one side of Drysdale Drive Extension and a multiuse path on the other.

The NCDOT awarded Chatham Civil Contracting LLC, of Siler City, the $7.2 million contract this month.

“Crews can begin work as early as August, and construction is expected to take two years,” a NCDOT release states. “During construction, drivers will not be greatly impacted, as most of the work is on new location.

“This project is considered the first phase of the Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads interchange. When that piece is under construction, Drysdale Drive Extension will serve as an alternate route for drivers.”

