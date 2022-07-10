LifePoint Church helps “Feed the Hunger” pack more than 20,000 meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All hands were on deck Sunday at all four LifePoint Church locations across Southeastern North Carolina.

After Sunday service ended around noon, volunteers stuck around and rolled up their sleeves to help pack more than 20,000 meals for Feed the Hunger, a North Carolina-based organization. Their goal has been the same since 1968 when they were founded: Feed and educate children around the world.

LifePoint Church Pastor Jeff Kapusta says “These guys are in 92 nations, they are feeding 400,000 kids a day. And we just thought what a great way for all of our campuses to wrap up the day by packing a total of 20,000 meals.”

The collaboration between both organizations adds to the over 34 million meals already packed in the more than 50 years Feed the Hunger has been around. These meals are being packed for mostly children in Ukraine that are living their day-to-day lives through a Russian invasion. Though there are other places the meals are going to where help is needed “A lot of them are going to be going to Haiti, places like Bangladesh, India.” says LifePoint Coordinator Erin Howell.

Howell also mentions the meals packaged at LifePoint Church Sunday will include “rice, beans, vegetables, and then a vitamin nutrient mix that has over 21 vitamins”.

After all meals are packed they will be loaded onto moving trucks and taken to the port, where there they will be shipped off to their destinations across the world.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.