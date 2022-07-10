Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset on July 10.

Flags are at half staff in memory of Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan. Abe was assassinated on Friday while giving a speech on Friday. He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan

Yesterday, a hearse carried Abe’s body from a hospital to his home in Tokyo. Funeral services will reportedly take place on Monday and Tuesday.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.