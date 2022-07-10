Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset on July 10.(Michael Holzworth)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff through sunset on July 10.

Flags are at half staff in memory of Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan. Abe was assassinated on Friday while giving a speech on Friday. He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan

Yesterday, a hearse carried Abe’s body from a hospital to his home in Tokyo. Funeral services will reportedly take place on Monday and Tuesday.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes
In this investigative series, WHQR details the crisis gripping the Wilmington Housing Authority
Glitch in Wilmington Housing Authority system sends displaced residents scrambling
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Clarke's daughter was targeted by a child predator on the game Roblox.
Eight-year-old girl targeted by child predator on Roblox, mother wants this to be a lesson

Latest News

After weeks of trying to hold meetings to discuss important leadership issues in Navassa, the...
Navassa celebrates it’s unique history with Homecoming Festival
Rescue search called off for potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach
First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear...
First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes