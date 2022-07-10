First Alert Forecast: stormy but cooler Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Saturday was another very hot and humid day with temperatures pinging in the lower 90s. Sunday and Monday look to feature marginally cooler weather but, generally, no wholesale changes to the sticky midsummer pattern appear to be on the horizon. Highs this afternoon will sit in the muggy lower and middle 80s.

Rain odds through Sunday evening will be north of 70%. Additional showers and locally heavy storms will continue to make real drought improvements with most backyards and gardens receiving several inches of rain into early this week. Rain chances are also expected to climb again later in the week.

See your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

