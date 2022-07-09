Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman shot by police after ramming SUV into patrol vehicle, authorities say

Authorities say a woman rammed a police SUV and then was shot by an officer in Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police shot a woman in Arizona after she slammed her vehicle into an officer’s SUV.

The Mesa Police Department reports that 39-year-old Taneysha Shari Carter used her vehicle to ram an officer’s SUV late Thursday night at police headquarters.

According to court documents, Carter was following an officer in a marked vehicle and when he opened the gate to the employee parking lot she slammed her vehicle into his several times.

Arizona’s Family reports the officer went past the gate and stopped his vehicle before jumping out. Carter then got out of her SUV and ran through the parking lot towards the police holding facility.

Carter was shot by the officer and taken to the hospital. She was later released and booked into jail early Friday morning on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and first-degree criminal trespass. The officer suffered minor scrapes and cuts on his elbows, hands and knees.

Court documents said Carter told investigators she believed law enforcement, the military and a group she referred to as the Illuminati were trying to kill her. She claimed she was trying to get the officer’s attention to tell him this information. Carter also said she thought the officer knew who she was.

According to court documents, Mesa police previously detained Carter in 2020 for mental health reasons. Court records showed Carter had prior convictions for drug and shoplifting charges.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on 103 NW 29th Street in Oak Island destroyed a home early Friday morning.
Home destroyed, occupants safe after fire in Oak Island
James Louis Hardy, Navassa town councilmember.
Navassa town councilmember arrested for driving with permanently revoked license
Clarke's daughter was targeted by a child predator on the game Roblox.
Eight-year-old girl targeted by child predator on Roblox, mother wants this to be a lesson
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
Starz crime drama "Hightown," which continues to film in the Wilmington area for its third season
Five film and TV projects approved for state grants

Latest News

Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night...
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, dies at age 88
Authorities said a man who washes windshields at an intersection shot a driver after a heated...
Man killed in confrontation with windshield washer, police say
The Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Friday, July 8,...
Grove of giant sequoias threatened by California wildfire
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east