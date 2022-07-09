Navassa celebrates it’s unique history with Homecoming Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens gathered to celebrate the rich and unique history of one of Brunswick county’s fastest growing communities- Navassa.

The history of the Town of Navassa dates all the way back to the 1850′s to a Jamaican Island where the town got its name. This island was discovered to have a lot of bird excrement, and businessman Donald McRae chose the current area of Navassa to build a fertilizer factory.

With a history as a fertilizer town dating back to the 1850′s Navassa also kept its population after the fertilizer mills left town and its residents that stayed behind have stayed loyal to the area ever since.

Fast forward to 1977- the year Navassa became an incorporated town. A few years after it’s incorporation, town residents went to a funeral of a well known local and decided the weekend after July 4th would be their “Homecoming day”. A day they see as one to show off their history and individuality.

Over 3 decades later, the annual Homecoming festival is still going on and Saturday was just as special as the rest of them to residents. “This is very special for me because I grew up here. I know everybody out there. This is my home. I am Navassa forever so till I’m gone to the other beyond.” says lifelong Navassa resident Patrick Grady.

This type of celebration is like no other to the people who call Navassa home, but they welcome people from all over every year “The Homecoming is for all people. Come on, enjoy yourself, meet some old friends. Make some more acquaintances, that’s what we hear about. It’s a family event with the kids.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.