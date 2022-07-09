Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are working to save a potential drowning victim on the northern end of the North Topsail beach.

Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.

As of 4:00 p.m. the rescue attempt had been underway for about two hours.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments are the primary responders working to save the man, but they are being helped by the Coast Guard and other agencies from Onslow and Pender Counties.

