Glitch in Wilmington Housing Authority system sends displaced residents scrambling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of upset residents gathered outside of Wilmington Housing Authority’s headquarters on Friday, June 8, around 3:30 p.m..

A morning of stress-turned frustration hit hundreds of those residents when they saw their normal weekly deposit from WHA was nowhere to be found. Why did this happen? According to WHA CEO Tyrone Garrett, there was a glitch in their system early Friday morning.

This glitch didn’t send money to hundreds of bank accounts while WHA pays to have more than 150 families that are displaced covered. This glitch forced them to turn over to distributing paper checks.

Residents found out mostly by word-of-mouth and Housing Authority didn’t notify residents until 3:30 p.m..

“We had to wait, they were still printing checks. So now we’ll be lucky to make it to the bank with the checks by 5″ says resident Kristy Anderson. Anderson says the glitch may have caused her and many others to go the weekend without much needed funds.

The glitch hasn’t happened before, says WHA’s Garrett, and he says there were only two options they were faced with when deciding how to distribute funds: Print paper checks, or wait until Monday to deposit the money into accounts.

The crowd at WHA’s headquarters stayed for some time to voice concerns with their current living situations, where most residents are still living in hotels while their homes are being restored from mold and other safety hazards.

