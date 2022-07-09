First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear River.

An 18-foot boat carrying two men sank near the AMD dock shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Although an exact cause has not been determined, the Southport Fire Department says waters were rough at the time.

One of the people in distress complained of chest pains as Southport Fire, Rescue and Police worked to get them to safety. After initial treatment by Southport and Brunswick County EMS crews at Deep Point Marina, he declined further treatment and neither were taken to the hospital.

The capsized boat has been located and secured.

