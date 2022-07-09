First Alert Forecast: hot & stormy, cool down into Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features more hot and very humid conditions with temperatures pinging near 90 degrees. Consistent humidity has and will continue to fuel generous and beneficial storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Though the drought has not been erased, many areas have shown improvement. Rain odds through Sunday will be north of 60%. High rain chances now through the weekend should allow southeast North Carolina to make real drought improvements with most backyards and gardens receiving several inches of rain.

Sunday and Monday look to feature marginally cooler weather but, generally, no wholesale changes to the sticky midsummer pattern appear to be on the horizon. Rain chances drop early next week but should climb again late next week.

See your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

