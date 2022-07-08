Wilmington’s Riverwalk is sinking near the marina, but repairs are on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Riverwalk took 30 years from inception to completion and it’s one of the city’s most-used amenities, but here at the north-end, near the marina, an eight-year-old stretch of Riverwalk is starting to give way, and now the city is looking to fix things before they get worse.

Wilmington’s Riverwalk spans nearly two miles along the Cape Fear River and attracts thousands of visitors every year, with that sort of traffic wear and tear is expected, but one part of the Riverwalk needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs just eight years after it was built.

Dylan Lee, a City of Wilmington Spokesperson said the area around the marina didn’t always look like it does now, and developers actually dug up land and backfilled where the Riverwalk is today. Building on that backfilled land is a possible reason why the Riverwalk has started to sink.

“That area used to be fingers of land that went out into the river and consisted of old warehouses. So there was a large project to essentially remove the soil, create the marina, and then they also had to backfill, a lot of the soil where Pier 33 is now constructed … That section a river walk has sunk parts of it have sunk because of the soils beneath it, we’re unable to support it and so you’ve basically got some issues where the water is not flowing off of it the way that it was designed to,” Lee said.

City Council recently discussed the plans, and Lee said they have agreed to budget millions of dollars to address the problems.

“There’s $7.6 million budgeted to account for the design, the construction and contingency to repair that 1,000 foot section of Riverwalk. And the city council looked at several options for that last month and they gave the gave the nod to go ahead and proceed with the longer term fix option, which involves … stabilizing using auger base that essentially screws that go down deep into the soil and that would allow it to to embed itself and provide support for a new concrete Riverwalk that would not be subject to the thinking that the current one is,” he said.

Although it will disrupt things along the river, the closures will likely take place in sections to help alleviate some of them.

The project is still in its infancy and nothing is set in stone yet, but Lee said it will hopefully take six months to complete.

As we have seen with other projects along the river, like water street repairs and the Coast Guard Bulkhead, these projects can get expensive, and, take a lot more time than expected. There’s no hard timeline in place right now, but Lee said the city believes it could finish the project by the end of the fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.