Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington’s Riverwalk is sinking near the marina, but repairs are on the way

The Riverwalk in Wilmington near the marina is in need of repairs.
The Riverwalk in Wilmington near the marina is in need of repairs.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Riverwalk took 30 years from inception to completion and it’s one of the city’s most-used amenities, but here at the north-end, near the marina, an eight-year-old stretch of Riverwalk is starting to give way, and now the city is looking to fix things before they get worse.

Wilmington’s Riverwalk spans nearly two miles along the Cape Fear River and attracts thousands of visitors every year, with that sort of traffic wear and tear is expected, but one part of the Riverwalk needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs just eight years after it was built.

Dylan Lee, a City of Wilmington Spokesperson said the area around the marina didn’t always look like it does now, and developers actually dug up land and backfilled where the Riverwalk is today. Building on that backfilled land is a possible reason why the Riverwalk has started to sink.

“That area used to be fingers of land that went out into the river and consisted of old warehouses. So there was a large project to essentially remove the soil, create the marina, and then they also had to backfill, a lot of the soil where Pier 33 is now constructed … That section a river walk has sunk parts of it have sunk because of the soils beneath it, we’re unable to support it and so you’ve basically got some issues where the water is not flowing off of it the way that it was designed to,” Lee said.

City Council recently discussed the plans, and Lee said they have agreed to budget millions of dollars to address the problems.

“There’s $7.6 million budgeted to account for the design, the construction and contingency to repair that 1,000 foot section of Riverwalk. And the city council looked at several options for that last month and they gave the gave the nod to go ahead and proceed with the longer term fix option, which involves … stabilizing using auger base that essentially screws that go down deep into the soil and that would allow it to to embed itself and provide support for a new concrete Riverwalk that would not be subject to the thinking that the current one is,” he said.

Although it will disrupt things along the river, the closures will likely take place in sections to help alleviate some of them.

The project is still in its infancy and nothing is set in stone yet, but Lee said it will hopefully take six months to complete.

As we have seen with other projects along the river, like water street repairs and the Coast Guard Bulkhead, these projects can get expensive, and, take a lot more time than expected. There’s no hard timeline in place right now, but Lee said the city believes it could finish the project by the end of the fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
A fire on 103 NW 29th Street in Oak Island destroyed a home early Friday morning.
Home destroyed, occupants safe after fire in Oak Island
Jon E. James
Sheriff’s office: Warrants out for man accused of practicing law without license

Latest News

The state expects these projects to direct $107 million in spending to the state and create...
Five film and TV projects approved for state grants
Clarke's daughter was targeted by a child predator on the game Roblox.
Eight-year-old girl targeted by child predator on Roblox, mother wants this to be a lesson
Navassa town councilman James Louis Hardy has been arrested for driving with a permanently...
Navassa town councilmember arrested for driving with permanently revoked license
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins