Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift scheduled on Market St. starting July 10

According to a news release from the NCDOT, crews will be installing a stormwater pipe across...
According to a news release from the NCDOT, crews will be installing a stormwater pipe across the roadway.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic shift is scheduled for a portion of Market Street starting Sunday, July 10.

According to a news release from the NCDOT, crews will be installing a stormwater pipe across the roadway.

“Between the Ogden Fire Station and Brief Road, the two-way left turn lane will be closed to traffic and the southbound lanes will be shifted over one lane,” the news release states. “This will allow crews to work on the outside southbound lane. The northbound lanes will be unaffected.

“The contractor plans to make the change at 8 p.m. July 10 and anticipated to remain in place for about two weeks.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Jon E. James
Sheriff’s office: Warrants out for man accused of practicing law without license
The fox that attacked Gore.
Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
NCDOT: Portion of I-40 in Pender Co. to be repaved
Water main leak at Front St and Wright St
Traffic redirected after major water main leak on S. Front Street
The speed limit for a section of Seaside Road in Brunswick County recently was reduced.
NCDOT: Speed limit reduced for portion of Seaside Road in Brunswick Co.
A tractor-trailer overturned on the highway about three miles southwest of Atkinson
Overturned tractor-trailer closes section of Hwy 53