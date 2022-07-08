TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift scheduled on Market St. starting July 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic shift is scheduled for a portion of Market Street starting Sunday, July 10.

According to a news release from the NCDOT, crews will be installing a stormwater pipe across the roadway.

“Between the Ogden Fire Station and Brief Road, the two-way left turn lane will be closed to traffic and the southbound lanes will be shifted over one lane,” the news release states. “This will allow crews to work on the outside southbound lane. The northbound lanes will be unaffected.

“The contractor plans to make the change at 8 p.m. July 10 and anticipated to remain in place for about two weeks.”

