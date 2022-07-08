TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures required for Bladen Co. bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Bladen Co. will require lane closures to allow state transportation employees to safely inspect the bridge.

“During the inspection, flaggers will control traffic, letting one direction at a time cross the two-lane bridge,” a NCDOT news release states. “The lane closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday (July 11) and Tuesday (July 12).

“People should expect delays during the inspections and proceed cautiously navigating the lane closure.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.