Surf City receives a $520,100 grant for flood mitigation from North Carolina Emergency Management

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has been awarded a $520,100 grant to help with flood mitigation 1800 block of South Shore Drive.

The funds will cover a floodwater diversion and infiltration chamber system that will remove standing water from the roadways and release it back into the ground.

Once installed, the system is expected to have an infiltration rate of 1.52 cubic feet of water per second and a storage capacity of 26,000 cubic feet of water. This allows the system for a noticeable reduction in the amount of standing water, as well as a reduction in overall time water stands.

The project is expected to take at least 20 months to complete.

“We are grateful to have been awarded this grant and look forward to getting this project underway, bringing us closer to achieving the overall goals set forth within the Flood Mitigation Project along the South Shore Drive corridor,” Emergency Management Director James Horne said in a recent statement.

