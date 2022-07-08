Pet of the Week: Jill from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this of Pet of the Week, our guest Diana from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue brought 1-year-old Jill.
Jill is a year-old hound mix with a beautiful coat. She is housebroken and loves dogs and humans alike. Jill and her brother Jack were found in Bladen County as a strays, and Jack is now safe with another rescue group.
If you’d like to adopt Jill, you can reach out to freedombridgeanimalrescue@gmail.com.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.