New Hanover County COVID-19 community level raised to medium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The CDC COVID-19 community level for New Hanover County has been raised to medium as of Thursday, July 7.

At this community level, the county recommends:

Talking to a healthcare provider about wearing a mask or other precautions if you’re at high risk for severe illness.

Staying up to date with COVID vaccines and boosters

Getting tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID.

At-home rapid COVID tests are still available at the county’s Pandemic Operations Center, and the county encourages people to seek testing and take measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“And while it might seem like a minor thing, washing your hands frequently and wearing a mask, especially when indoors and around other people, can make a big impact,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a release.

CDC community levels are based off of the case rate, hospital admission rate, and the percent of hospital beds used by COVID patients. The county currently sits at 232 cases per 100,000 in the past week, while a low community level requires a case rate of below 200 per 100,000.

You can find hours and additional information on the county website or by calling 910-798-6800.

