Navassa town councilmember arrested for driving with permanently revoked license

James Louis Hardy, Navassa town councilmember.
James Louis Hardy, Navassa town councilmember.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Navassa town councilmember James Louis Hardy has been arrested for driving with a permanently revoked license and for not heeding a police siren. budget writer and newly appointed finance officer

According to Navassa Police Chief Darryll DeCotis, police turned on their sirens to pull over Hardy for expired tags on Thursday, July 7. Hardy didn’t stop for police until reaching his home, and police determined that his license had been permanently revoked.

He was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked license and failing to heed light or siren and is currently held at the Brunswick County Jail with a $3,500 bond. According to the jail website, he is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 8.

Hardy was recently approved by the council to be the town’s finance officer.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

