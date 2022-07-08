Senior Connect
Home destroyed, occupants safe after fire in Oak Island

Crews on the scene have confirmed that none of the home's occupants were killed by the fire.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fire on 103 SW 29th Street in Oak Island destroyed a home early Friday morning.

Responders have confirmed that everybody made it out of the house alive. The fire seems to have started due to an explosion in the garage. As of 7 a.m., the fire was extinguished and crews were wrapping up work.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are available.

A grassy lawn with a big tree and a birdfeeder sits in front of a white house that has been...
An Oak Island home destroyed by a fire on July 8, 2022(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022
Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022
Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022(WECT)

