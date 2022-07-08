Home destroyed, occupants safe after fire in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A fire on 103 SW 29th Street in Oak Island destroyed a home early Friday morning.

Responders have confirmed that everybody made it out of the house alive. The fire seems to have started due to an explosion in the garage. As of 7 a.m., the fire was extinguished and crews were wrapping up work.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are available.

An Oak Island home destroyed by a fire on July 8, 2022 (Michael Pelzer | WECT)

Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022 (Michael Pelzer | WECT)

Oak Island crews on July 8, 2022 (WECT)

