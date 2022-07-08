Five film and TV projects approved for state grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Five film and TV projects have been approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds. Of these, three are filming in southeastern North Carolina.

“Following an amazing 2021, which saw productions spend more than $416 million in North Carolina, we are excited to see the momentum continue with these projects in 2022,” said N.C. Film Office Director Guy Gaster in a press release.

The state expects these projects to direct $107 million in spending to the state and create over 4,900 job opportunities.

A rebate of $1.75 million was awarded to Providence, an independent film about the fallout of a veteran police officer attempting to cover up the mistakes of their rookie trainee. Production will be completed in New Hanover and Brunswick County.

Crime drama Hightown continues production of its third season out of EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington with a grant award of $10 million. The series can be watched on the Starz network.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video, has received a grant award of $13.6 million and will continue filming in southeastern North Carolina.

In the Charlotte area, AGB and Her Monster was approved for a film rebate of $600,000. The film To Her With Love was approved for a grant award of $975,000, and will be filmed around Rowan and Mecklenburg counties.

