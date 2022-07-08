Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: hot & stormy trend lingers, brief oasis of 80s in sight

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, July 7, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Another day of hot and humid temperatures pinging 90 are on tap. In your extended forecast: Sunday and Monday look to feature marginally cooler weather but, generally, no wholesale changes to the sticky midsummer pattern appear to be on the horizon.

Consistent humidity has and will continue to fuel generous and beneficial storms, especially in the afternoon. Though the drought has not been erased, many areas have shown improvement. Odds through Saturday will be north of 50% with lower chances coming early next week.

See your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

