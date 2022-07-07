Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Yelp names Wilmington in 2022 Top Ten Foodie Cities

Cape Fear Weekend Planner: 14 things to do this weekend
Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities and Wilmington was number 7 on their list.(tcw-wect)
By Kolby Bass
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities and Wilmington was number 7 on their list.

This list was to help foodies find their next food tourism vacation, and they specifically focused on tourist destinations by collecting reviews from visitors, and travelers, and ranking those with the highest scores.

Their data science team looked at what visitors were loving on Yelp, and they limited this year’s list to cities with populations under 250,000.

According to their list, Wilmington visitors on Yelp loved the crab cakes at Bridge Tender, and the crap dip at Cape Fear Seafood Company.

Two other North Carolina cities made the top ten list. Asheville ranked number 1, and Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks ranked number four.

It’s no secret that Wilmington has great food, but keep in mind this was a list for out-of-town visitors, and barely scratched the surface of our vibrant culinary scene.

Wilmington has a wide range of culinary delights which makes it a great place to visit for all types of foodies. Our local Southern cuisine shouldn’t be missed, and our seafood selection is always top notch. Wilmington has great fine dining, but we also have those great smaller casual restaurants that are equally as delightful.

While we are excited to be recognized as a top foodie destination, we say there are many more restaurants tourists should explore for a real taste of Wilmington, and our surrounding beaches.

To see the list click here.

Sea Bird - A Must Try for Foodies visiting Wilmington
Castle Street Kitchen a great new lunch spot.
A great burger joint near the port.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach

Latest News

This year at Lowe's Home Improvement Frances Weller hosted a drive for fans to keep seniors in...
Frans Fans
Redistricting, school safety, funding are top issues at School Board candidates’ forum
Redistricting, school safety, funding are top issues at School Board candidates’ forum