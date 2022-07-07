Yelp names Wilmington in 2022 Top Ten Foodie Cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities and Wilmington was number 7 on their list.

This list was to help foodies find their next food tourism vacation, and they specifically focused on tourist destinations by collecting reviews from visitors, and travelers, and ranking those with the highest scores.

Their data science team looked at what visitors were loving on Yelp, and they limited this year’s list to cities with populations under 250,000.

According to their list, Wilmington visitors on Yelp loved the crab cakes at Bridge Tender, and the crap dip at Cape Fear Seafood Company.

Two other North Carolina cities made the top ten list. Asheville ranked number 1, and Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks ranked number four.

It’s no secret that Wilmington has great food, but keep in mind this was a list for out-of-town visitors, and barely scratched the surface of our vibrant culinary scene.

Wilmington has a wide range of culinary delights which makes it a great place to visit for all types of foodies. Our local Southern cuisine shouldn’t be missed, and our seafood selection is always top notch. Wilmington has great fine dining, but we also have those great smaller casual restaurants that are equally as delightful.

While we are excited to be recognized as a top foodie destination, we say there are many more restaurants tourists should explore for a real taste of Wilmington, and our surrounding beaches.

To see the list click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.