Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of amendments to the land development code in order to comply with a previous ruling by a state appeals court panel.

The decision comes after several years of dispute regarding regulations surrounding short term rentals in the historic district of downtown Wilmington.

“We’ve had quite some time struggling with this and wrestling with the law, and how the General Assembly perceives it and how the laws are interpreted. The exciting stuff has already happened, we’re here to kinda do the red tape,” says JC Lyle, the Chair of the Planning Commission.

The amendments will remove a policy that was approved in 2019. After the regulations were approved, Dave and Peg Schroeder filed a lawsuit claiming that the policy violated state law. In April 2022, justices ruled against the city.

The new amendments follow with the ruling to remove the permitting and registration requirement, the 400 foot rule and the 2% cap.

Now, the Planning Commission’s recommendation goes to the City Council in support of the amendments. Wilmington’s City Council will vote on them in August.

