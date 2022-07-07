Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes

The new amendments follow with the ruling to remove the permitting and registration...
The new amendments follow with the ruling to remove the permitting and registration requirement, the 400 foot rule and the 2% cap.
By Jane Fusco
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of amendments to the land development code in order to comply with a previous ruling by a state appeals court panel.

The decision comes after several years of dispute regarding regulations surrounding short term rentals in the historic district of downtown Wilmington.

“We’ve had quite some time struggling with this and wrestling with the law, and how the General Assembly perceives it and how the laws are interpreted. The exciting stuff has already happened, we’re here to kinda do the red tape,” says JC Lyle, the Chair of the Planning Commission.

The amendments will remove a policy that was approved in 2019. After the regulations were approved, Dave and Peg Schroeder filed a lawsuit claiming that the policy violated state law. In April 2022, justices ruled against the city.

The new amendments follow with the ruling to remove the permitting and registration requirement, the 400 foot rule and the 2% cap.

Now, the Planning Commission’s recommendation goes to the City Council in support of the amendments. Wilmington’s City Council will vote on them in August.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach
Fire Department responding to active fire at James Walker apartments
‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

The fox that attacked Gore.
Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Fire crews at the James Walker apartment complex Tuesday
Investigation continues after apartment fire in Wilmington
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher shared video on its social media pages of its Asian...
Otters get chance to cool off at Fort Fisher aquarium