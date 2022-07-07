Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department to play in community basketball game at Heroes and Hoops event

The event will be held at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Ave, on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be held at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Ave, on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to the Heroes and Hoops event featuring a basketball game between the Wilmington Fire Department and recreational players. The event will be held at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Ave, on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon, guests can enjoy face painting, soccer and first tee golf. Police and fire department vehicles will be available for children and adults to explore, and skill challenges will be held for both children and adults. Signups for the youth and adult basketball skill challenges will be offered on the day of the event.

Beginning at noon, the Recreation vs. Fire Department basketball game will begin. You can find more info about this event and others on the city website.

