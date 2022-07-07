Wilmington Fire Department launches new deployment model to increase response times, reduce vehicle costs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has announced the launch of a new deployment model to increase response times and the number of people responding to fires.

“Since 2017, we have been working on a new deployment model that creates a more efficient way to respond to calls, the majority of which don’t require a large firefighting apparatus. This new deployment model will reduce wear and tear on our larger, very expensive fire units, extending their service life and increasing their availability to respond to fires,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason in a news release.

The new model introduces three quick response vehicles/squads and moves two front-line apparatus to reserve. The WFD highlights that, while some personnel have been moved, the department made no cuts and has increased the daily minimum staffing on three units.

Each quick response squad has two firefighters, one officer and one Master Firefighter. The squads are based out of Market Street station, Station 3 on Cinema Drive and Station 8 off of Eastwood Road.

Part of the reasoning behind the new model is cost: Mason notes in the release that of thousands of dollars were saved in the fleet replacement fund; funding that can now be used to replace aging units and provide four-person staffing to three units.

The majority of firefighting calls don’t require a large truck, so the squad trucks are optimized for a wider variety of calls. The trucks include medical equipment, forcible entry tools, fire extinguishers, heavy-duty winches to help clear debris and a variety of other rescue tools.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.