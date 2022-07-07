Town of Bladenboro under boil water advisory

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro is under a boil water advisory due to a water main break near the China Town restaurant on W Seaboard Street. Customers have been experiencing low pressure and outages due to the water main break.

“Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued,” a press release states.

