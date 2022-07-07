State inspectors check gas pumps for overcharging as gas prices sit near record-high averages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While you’re driving around, you may notice one gas station charges more than others nearby.

It often comes down to gas providers and corporations, even paying with credit cards can cost you more at the pump. But, a higher cost can come with problems with the pump itself.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has already found around a hundred pumps that overcharge customers due to calibration issues.

This includes two pumps at the Scotchman on Carolina Beach Road (2902 Carolina Beach Road) and one at a Speedway near Carolina Beach (6234 Carolina Beach Road).

“There’s a very tight tolerance on these meters, it’s about one cubic inch per gallon is the tolerance. And that is roughly half an ounce on a gallon, so it’s restricted to a very tight tolerance. So even if it does fail, and calibration is out of tolerance. I mean, you’re not talking about but maybe you know, a few pennies,” Chad Parker, NCDA & CS standards management manager, said. “We’re at about maybe 7% of the meters being rejected and an even smaller percentage of that is, you know, [a] calibration issue hurting the customer. That gets down to under 1%, you know, maybe 0.3%. So, those are very rare that we would come across and honestly, most times when a pump starts wearing and breaks, it wears to the plus side, which is in the customers favor.”

He says it’s hard for a customer to notice that a pump is out of calibration, but another error at the pump that a driver would notice is if your payment total ticks up to 10 or 20 cents before you actually start pumping the gas.

“That’s caused a lot, a lot of times by a lack of pressure has leaked from a pressurized system. And some valves are bad or something like that, that’s probably one of the most common things for the customer to notice,” Parker said.

Parker says to simply pay attention the next time you fill up, but don’t worry either, the issue is a rare one.

“We look at our calibrations and we’re taught to lock them down when they hurt the customer. So, it doesn’t happen that often but when it does, we take care of the problem,” Parker said.

State inspectors aim to inspect every gas pump across the state each year, but that’s not always possible.

“That is our goal and our purpose and we don’t always meet that purpose because of hiring practices and openings, retirements and COVID has caused a lot of problems too,” Parker said. “Our goal is to achieve fairness in the marketplace. To be fair to the customer and also be fair to the business, you know, [we don’t want] either side getting hurt.”

If you notice an error at a gas pump, you can call the NCDA & CS office.

“Then our inspectors usually get out there, we try to within the next 24 hours to get to your complaint and check it out.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.