Sheriff’s office: Warrants out for man accused of practicing law without license

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina man is accused of falsely representing himself as a licensed attorney, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports concerning Jon James, 35, of Murrells Inlet, SC, representing himself as an attorney in Brunswick County as well as other counties in North and South Carolina,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “During the investigation, it was discovered Jon E. James is not a licensed attorney in North Carolina or South Carolina. Several victims in Brunswick County paid Jon James several thousands of dollars to represent them in court with no results.”

The post also states that James currently has several outstanding warrants in Brunswick County for obtaining property by false pretense and practicing law without a license.

Anyone who has information on James, or anyone who has been represented by him in Brunswick County is asked to contact Det. Lowrance at 910-253-2777 or call 911. Those outside the Brunswick County area are asked to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

