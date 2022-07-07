Senior Connect
Photo of hooded merganser birds wins statewide competition

Jian Zheng's photo won the grand prize of the 2021-2022 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo...
Jian Zheng's photo won the grand prize of the 2021-2022 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition.(Jian Zheng)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A photo of two hooded mergansers has won the grand prize of the 2021-2022 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition.

A photographer from Cary, Jian Zheng, took the photo at Lake Betz in Morrisville. According to the announcement, the two male hooded mergansers are “vying for the attention of a nearby female.”

“I explored more birds and wild animals and recorded what I saw with my camera. I often visit nearby parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and use my vacations to explore farther, unknown places,” Zheng said in a N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission press release.

The NCWRC’s official magazine, Wildlife in North Carolina, chose the photo out of over 1,800 submissions.

“This year’s grand prize winner stood out from the rest with exceptional color and composition. But this winning photograph also had something more to it that really connected with the judges. I think we all agreed that seeing animal behavior captured so eloquently really set this image apart,” said Marsha Tillett, art director at WINC.

