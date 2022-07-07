One year later, father who filed grievance against county leader still waiting for answers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One year ago, allegations against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman were first made public after a former client of the now-retired attorney brought his concerns to WECT.

Since then, more legal problems related to Olson-Boseman’s handling of money have come out. The North Carolina State Bar (NCSB) along with the State Bureau of Investigation initially launched their own investigations into the allegations brought forward by her former client, Gary Holyfield.

In April of 2022, documents from the State Board of Elections revealed years of unfiled campaign finance reports to the state, a requirement for all political candidates, along with thousands of dollars in unpaid fines.

Since that information came to light, Olson-Boseman has rectified the problems and filed those reports.

While those issues might be over and done with, at least two investigations by the NCSB and one by the SBI continue.

The latest case involves the NCSB and Olson-Boseman’s alleged mishandling of client funds. A judge ruled the NCSB had enough probable cause to move forward with a motion to show cause, meaning Olson-Boseman will have to prove why she should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with a court order.

That court order required the chairwoman to turn over banking information, but so far, she hasn’t complied. That hearing will take place in Wake County on July 18. At the preliminary hearing, Olson-Boseman was not in court to challenge the motion.

The past year brought the chairwoman’s actions to the forefront of the public’s mind multiple times, but the first event in the sequence that would follow started when Holyfield filed two complaints.

Holyfield hired Olson-Boseman back in 2018, and said he paid her $20,000 to file a lawsuit after the death of his 16-year-old daughter on I-140. But after searching courthouse records, it appears the lawsuit was never filed, and Olson-Boseman said she retired from practicing law and would not speak about the situation with reporters.

After she stopped taking his calls or responding to emails, Holyfield filed an official complaint with the North Carolina State Bar as well as a criminal report with the Wilmington Police Department. The WPD in turn asked the state to take over any criminal elements to the allegations.

When Holyfield first hired Olson-Boseman, he had just two goals in mind and never expected his complaint to lead to even more allegations.

“When I first came to you, which nobody else was believing me was I wanted a guardrail up there at that accident site and I wanted a tombstone and our grave site which is still not there,” he said.

Holyfield also said he tried to get answers on his own and didn’t plan on taking it to the media, however, when he tried, he was met with disinterest.

“Nobody believed it, it took you to investigate all this right here … every time we see these, these news things on TV about your report about Julia, we get flashbacks from it and it hurts. I mean it would hurt any father or any mother, and sometimes you get tired of seeing it and hearing it and you just wish it would all be over with and of course that’s going to take time, but it’s been it’s been hell.”

Although Holyfield provided WECT with documents proving he filed both a police report and a complaint with the NCSB, along with emails from the state confirming they received it.

State law dictates the investigative process by the NCSB as well as what can and cannot be made public which is why the NCSB has been unable to comment on the status of the investigation. Unless the Grievance Committee finds wrongdoing, all of the information related to the investigation is confidential under state law.

“The existence and substance of a grievance are confidential unless and until one of several things happens, most commonly that the Grievance Committee imposes public discipline or the State Bar files a complaint in the Disciplinary Hearing Commission,” according to the NCSB.

Despite the frustrations of a father who is still looking for justice, Holyfield says he has come to terms with the fact that the investigations into Olson-Boseman will take time.

“It was supposed to be done and over by December of last year, and now we’re into July ... I’m starting to see that this thing is a little bit more bigger than what it actually is. So, I’m still not sure… it’s a process to wait until they finish doing what they’re doing right now,” he said.

One of the most challenging things is the lack of communication or knowing if anyone is even still looking into his complaints. But an email from the state to WECT confirms that at a minimum, the state’s financial crimes prosecutor is still working on the case.

“The investigation into this matter is still in progress. Pursuant to Rule 3.6 of the NC Rules of Professional Conduct, I am unable to share any additional information at this time,” Jordan Ford, the special prosecutor assigned to the case, said in an email.

He knows investigations take time, but Holyfield says going a year without any concrete answers is tough, especially when he sees other stories on the news about Olson-Boseman.

“Sometimes when I hear it pop back up on the news, I’m like, Okay, well, what about my case? What happened with me and my daughter when you know, what are you going to do about that?” he said.

Holyfield said there are times that it’s hard to stay calm, but at the end of the day, he’s found a way to do just that.

“You still got to keep your composure and do what’s right and believe that justice will be served, and I believe it will,” he said.

