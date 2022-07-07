NCDOT: Portion of I-40 in Pender Co. to be repaved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen miles of I-40 in Pender County soon will be repaved, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A news release states that I-40 will be repaved from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388 to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408. A total of 18 miles will be resurfaced.

“The contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corporation this month for more than $17 million,” the news release said. “Contracting crews can start as early as August and are expected to be complete with the work in spring 2024. During the work, drivers may experience lane closures.”

