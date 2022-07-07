Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDOT: Portion of I-40 in Pender Co. to be repaved

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than a dozen miles of I-40 in Pender County soon will be repaved, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A news release states that I-40 will be repaved from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388 to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408. A total of 18 miles will be resurfaced.

“The contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corporation this month for more than $17 million,” the news release said. “Contracting crews can start as early as August and are expected to be complete with the work in spring 2024. During the work, drivers may experience lane closures.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach

Latest News

Jian Zheng's photo won the grand prize of the 2021-2022 Wildlife in North Carolina Photo...
Photo of hooded merganser birds wins statewide competition
Cugino Forno's wood fired Neopolitan-style pizza is perfect for the summer.
Cape Fear Foodie: New Pizza, New Sandwiches, & Hot Dog Update
Wilmington Fire Department engines.
Wilmington Fire Department launches new deployment model to increase response times, reduce vehicle costs
Low pressure faucet.
Town of Bladenboro under boil water advisory