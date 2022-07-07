Senior Connect
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Nadal announced that he was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament at a news conference Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

