Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend

ASH, N.C. (WECT) - Shawn Gore and his family were excited for a fun holiday weekend visiting his parents in Ash, North Carolina. Shawn even woke up early Sunday morning to try and take in a beach trip.

“I woke up about five and walked out of my parent’s front door to go to the beach and watch the sunrise,” he said.

That’s when the unexpected happened. Out of nowhere, a wild fox attacked Gore and latched onto his leg.

“I immediately recognized that I was going to have to battle this animal,” he said. “At the time, I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was a cat, you know, at first, but it latched on to me and was not going to let go until I ripped it from my body.”

His family was immediately woken up by the commotion outside, even attempting to kill the fox themselves. They ended up calling deputies with the Brunswick County Animal Services who put down the animal.

“It even tried to attack them guys,” said Gore’s Father Roger Gore. “But they kind of fought him back and everything.”

Even worse, tests came back on Wednesday afternoon showing the fox had rabies. Now, Gore has to go through intense treatments while his foot and ankle continue to heal.

“The treatments, I’ll spare you some of the worst of it,” Gore said. “But it’s not something you want to go through. I spent quite a bit of time in the hospital and getting the injections directly into each of the each of the wounds, and then additional vaccine in both arms.”

Gore and his family say that they were left scarred after what happened. Considering this is the third fox attack in the county in less than a month, he hopes that people learn from this and are better prepared if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“Always be prepared,” he said. ”You never know. This was a shocker. It could happen to anybody. I know. It’s rare. But be prepared.”

Experts with health services say that if you are bitten by a wild animal, you should immediately call animal control. They say you should also clean the wound for 15 minutes with soap and water, and be able to provide an accurate description of the animal that attacked you.

