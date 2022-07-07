First Alert Forecast: sizzling temps, storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stay cool! Thursday temperatures and heat index values are set to rival those of Wednesday. In your extended forecast: Sunday and Monday look to feature marginally cooler weather but, generally, no wholesale changes to the sticky midsummer pattern appear to be on the horizon.

Consistent humidity has fueled generous and beneficial rain in the past week. By 9 a.m. this Thursday, NOAA will release its latest drought data and we will learn if and how much this rain has helped with the long-term dryness. Expect your First Alert Weather Team to pass that on!

Any changes to the hot, stormy pattern? See your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

