Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee to hold first meeting

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday, July 7.

The committee was formed to review the town’s parking programs and bring its recommendations to the town council workshop on September 27.

The meetings will be held in the Town Council Chambers at 1121 North Lake Park Blvd beginning at 5 p.m. every other Thursday until September 15.

Public parking in Carolina Beach currently costs $5 per hour up to $25 per day for most spaces from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between March 1 and October 31. From November 1 to February 28, normal spaces are $2 per hour up to $10 per day. Learn more here.

