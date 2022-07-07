Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee to hold first meeting

Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday, July 7.

The committee was formed to review the town’s parking programs and bring its recommendations to the town council workshop on September 27.

The meetings will be held in the Town Council Chambers at 1121 North Lake Park Blvd beginning at 5 p.m. every other Thursday until September 15.

Public parking in Carolina Beach currently costs $5 per hour up to $25 per day for most spaces from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between March 1 and October 31. From November 1 to February 28, normal spaces are $2 per hour up to $10 per day. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam
The family of Val D'Auvray are still searching for answers following the death of their son and...
Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach

Latest News

Burgaw
Pender County Planning Board approves amendments that streamline new developments
Out of nowhere, a wild fox attacked Gore and latched onto his leg.
Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend
After the regulations were approved, Dave and Peg Schroeder filed a lawsuit claiming that the...
Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes
The new amendments follow with the ruling to remove the permitting and registration...
Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes