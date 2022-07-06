Senior Connect
Police warn Sunset Beach, Brunswick County and Wrightsville Beach residents about T-shirt scam

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and...
The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and that they would not communicate for any solicitations.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department, Wrightsville Beach Police Department and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents on Facebook of a scammer that is pretending to be local police stations in direct messages.

Texts and Facebook messages have been sent to individuals around the area, notifying them that they can purchase T-shirts from the police departments and sheriff’s office for ten dollars and they then provide a link to receive $10 off a shirt supporting their local Police Department.

The individual is then asked to provide their name and bank account information to receive the T-shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office and Police Departments have confirmed they are not selling T-shirts and that they would not communicate for any solicitations.

