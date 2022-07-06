Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Man caught flushing stash had nearly 50 pounds of pot

While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of...
While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down the toilet.(Bibb County Sherriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Police in Georgia say a man who was caught flushing his stash down the toilet had nearly 50 pounds worth of marijuana.

In a Facebook post, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said their Special Investigations Unit was called to a home Tuesday morning to serve several arrest warrants on 42-year-old Joseph Benjamin Griffin II.

While serving the warrants, the sheriff’s office said task force members discovered Griffin was attempting to flush a large amount of pot.

The Special Investigations unit arrived and gained permission to search the home and Griffin’s rental car, finding about 47 pounds of marijuana in the home.

They then searched Griffin’s vehicle where they found more bags of prepackaged marijuana, a handgun and $12,600 in cash.

Griffin was then arrested for the warrants that were served and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, an alcohol offense, possession of a firearm during the commission to commit certain felonies, fleeing or eluding a police officer, three counts of traffic or motor vehicle offenses and aggressive driving. Police say Griffin also violated his probation.

Griffin is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masonboro Island. (Source: Ben Powell)
UPDATE: Man confirmed dead after being struck by lightning near Masonboro Island
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Police identify body recovered from Banks Channel
Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed...
Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach
Fire Department responding to active fire at James Walker apartments
‘The firemen did a great job they got me out the window:’ Residents evacuated after fire at the James Walker apartments
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
Biden speaks on the American Rescue Plan's Special Financial Assistance plan
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money